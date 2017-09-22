Brandon Williams ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars

According to Alex Flanagan of the NFL Network, the Ravens will be without its top interior defensive lineman Brandon Williams this week.

Ravens DT Brandon Williams didn't make the trip to London after a foot injury kept him from practicing. RB Terrance Williams did. — Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) September 22, 2017

As noted by Flanagan, Williams is dealing with a foot injury. The injury was suffered in Week 2 against the Browns, and it has kept Williams out of practice all week. As Flanagan said, that injury has also kept Williams from going on the trip to London for this week’s game.

Losing Williams for this week could be big, as he is one of the best run-stuffers in the NFL, and the Ravens are going up against Leonard Fournette and a Jaguars offense that is going to want to run the ball. The Ravens defense is still good enough to stop Fournette, but losing Williams will make that challenge much more difficult.

In addition, I am assuming Flanagan meant to write Terrance West instead of Terrance Williams, and that West did make the trip to London. West was absent from practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a calf injury, but he still made the trip. I would expect to see a lot of Javorius Allen this week even if West can play.