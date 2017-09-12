 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steve Smith is a Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee! No, not that Steve Smith...

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Smith is officially a Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee.

Wait, no, not that Steve Smith. Not the former Baltimore Raven and Carolina Panther.

The former New York Giant Steve Smith. The player who’s wikipedia goes, Steve_Smith_(wide_receiver,_born_1985). Not Steve Smith Sr.

Currently though, NFL.com has it as Smitty. They even have his image when you go to vote!

This mishap has occurred through the fanvote, clearly.

