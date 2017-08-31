POLL: Who is Baltimore Beatdown’s favorite 2017 Raven?

The 2017 Baltimore Ravens feature an encouraging mix of aging stalwarts and athletic youngsters, but lack many true stars. This is probably a smart way to construct a roster since injuries seem to be on the rise league wide. A team with a single superstar is more vulnerable to a devastating season-ender than a club with a well rounded depth chart. But spreading the talent around also makes it difficult to identify the most popular player on the team.

For some NFL teams, the choice of favorite current player within their fanbase should be easy to recognize; some examples would be Von Miller of the Denver Broncos, J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans, Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. Baltimore is not one of those teams, there are at least eight players who warrant consideration as Ravens Nation’s favorite current Raven.

The top options, with pros and cons for each:

Joe Flacco

Pros - Has brought stability to the most important position on the roster after years in the QB wilderness. Produced possibly the best postseason run of any passer in history, culminating in the franchise’s second championship.

Cons - Flacco has been inconsistent in the regular season throughout his career. His play during the last two seasons has been less than stellar.

Marshal Yanda

Pros - The consummate professional has played through injuries and fought for his teammates. Yanda has put together a Hall of Fame career during his eleven seasons in Baltimore.

Cons - As an offensive guard, he plays the least glamourous position on the field.

Brandon Williams

Pros - One of the best at his position in the league. Brings a jovial persona to the organization.

Cons - Received a large contract this past offseason, which some question because run stuffing defensive tackles are becoming less valuable due to the uptick in passing.

Terrell Suggs

Pros - Has had a Hall of Fame caliber career through 15 seasons with the Ravens. Willing to play through injury and serves as the leader of the team.

Cons - His boisterous personality can be polarizing. Suggs has also had a few off the field issues documented by the media.

C.J. Mosley

Pros - Mosley has made the Pro Bowl team in two of his three professional seasons. Considered a young foundational player that can anchor the defense for years to come.

Cons - Suffered a noticeable sophomore slump. Will be compared to his incomparable predecessor Ray Lewis.

Jimmy Smith

Pros - One of the most physically gifted players on the roster. Still in his prime, plays a premium position and has provided some memorable moments in the playoffs.

Cons - Lacks durability. Smith has missed more than his fair share of games due to injury thus far.

Eric Weddle

Pros - A natural born leader in his own right. Turned in a brilliant season in 2016.

Cons - Has only been with the Ravens for one season.

Justin Tucker

Pros - Unquestionably the best player at his position in the NFL. Arguably the Ravens MVP over the last couple seasons, extremely clutch and an entertainer to boot.

Cons - Kickers play relatively few snaps when compared to the offensive and defensive units.

Poll Who is your favorite current Raven? This poll is closed 5% Joe Flacco (25 votes)

7% Marshal Yanda (34 votes)

4% Brandon Williams (22 votes)

22% Terrell Suggs (102 votes)

16% C.J. Mosley (73 votes)

1% Jimmy Smith (8 votes)

7% Eric Weddle (33 votes)

31% Justin Tucker (140 votes)

2% Other (10 votes) 447 votes total

Who is Baltimore Beatdown’s favorite current Raven? Give us your choice and rationale in the comments below. Or better yet, rank all of your favorites.