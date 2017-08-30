Ravens crop of undrafted free agents continue to impress

The Baltimore Ravens are an organization historically known for finding and developing young and unheralded talent. This season looks no different in that respect; in fact it looks to be a banner year for their group of rookie undrafted free agents.

Starting on offense, several different players demonstrated roster-worthy ability. The offense has been somewhat handicapped without starting quarterback Joe Flacco, but that hasn’t stopped players such as Quincy Adeboyejo, Taquan Mizzell, and Tim White (prior to injury) from impressing in practices and the preseason games.

Some other offensive players who have gotten some shine are Ricky Ortiz, and interestingly enough, a defensive player. That would be Patrick Ricard, a defensive lineman from Maine who is competing with Ortiz to be the fullback in Baltimore. If the Ravens do choose to keep a fullback, be sure to keep an eye on these two as they continue to battle it out at the position.

On defense, Ricard would surely see time along the line if he makes it, but the eye catcher in terms of undrafted free agents is cornerback Jaylen Hill. The young corner has turned heads with his physical play, and his interception against Buffalo may have been enough to secure him a roster spot. With two interceptions in the preseason and John Harbaugh’s desire for more playmakers, it doesn’t get bigger than created turnovers.

Regardless of how many undrafted players make the final roster, it’s great to see the Ravens are still worth their salt at finding rookie free agents. As Baltimore’s roster continues to age, they’ll need to be able to do so moving forward.