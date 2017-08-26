Justin Tucker and Anthony Levine both pass concussion test

Two key players for the Baltimore Ravens, Justin Tucker and Anthony Levine Sr., both received a scare tonight as they were both taken to the locker rooms for concussion protocol. Tucker is arguably the best kicker in the game, and Levine is the Ravens swiss army knife on defense. Ask him to play a position and he will do it.

Thankfully, the team received good news for both players.

Tucker indeed has cleared the concussion protocol. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) August 27, 2017

Anthony Levine Sr. passed concussion protocol and has been cleared to return — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) August 27, 2017

Tucker injured himself after making a tackle on a kickoff, just one week after recovering a fumble against the Miami Dolphins. After tonight, it's safe to say the coaches will tell Tucker not to get in the action again. While Tucker doesn't mind trying to make a play on kickoffs, he is the Ravens best offensive weapon and they can't afford to lose him.

For more coverage on tonight's Ravens vs. Bills preseason game, keep it right here on Baltimore Beatdown.