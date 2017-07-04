Ravens schedule preview: Purple people eaters

The Vikings and Ravens will meet up in Week 7. No offensive line play required.

Vikings’ key additions: LT Riley Reiff, RT Mike Remmers, LB Datone Jones, HB Latavius Murray, P Ryan Quigley, WR Michael Floyd

Vikings’ keys losses: LB Chad Greenway, Brandon Fusco, LT Matt Kalil, TE Rhett Ellison, WR Charles Johnson, CB Captain Munnerlyn, LB Audie Cole, WR Cordarrelle Patterson, G Andre Smith, HB Adrian Peterson, T Jake Long, HB Matt Asiata

Vikings’ draft picks: HB Dalvin Cook, Pat Elflein, CB Jack Tocho, WR Stacy Coley, TE Bucky Hodges, LB Elijah Lee, DT Ifeadi Odenigbo, WR Rodney Adams, DT Jaleel Johnson, LB Ben Gedeon, G Danny Isidora

Why they'll lose to the Ravens

In 2016 the Vikings had one of the best defenses, but it was the offensive line and lack of a running game that ultimately derailed their season. The Vikings committed to building their offensive line in free agency and in the draft, but Reiff was suspect in Detroit and Mike Remmers was a part of a disastrous unit in Carolina. Rookie lineman Pat Elflein might be able to step in and give the unit a boost, but right now it’s still an unknown that an improved Ravens defense is ready to expose. If the Ravens can consistently pressure Teddy Bridgewater or Sam Bradford, this should be an ugly slugfest that they rise from as the victors.

Why they'll beat the Ravens

If given reasonable protection, Bridgewater and Bradford are surgical quarterbacks that are underrated due to statistical output. If the Vikings could've provided any semblance of adequate protection, they would've stood a chance to make some serious noise in the playoffs. I mentioned earlier that the Vikings had a stout defense and that doesn't look to change. Danielle Hunter is one of the best young defensive players in the league and with the current state of the Ravens offensive line, the Vikings defense along could win this game for them if the Ravens don't play clean, mistake free football.