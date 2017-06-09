Pete Prisco’s ‘Top 100 NFL players of 2017’ includes two Ravens in top 25

Baltimore receiving positive attention is uncommon, but Pete Prisco’s ‘Top 100 NFL of 2017’ threw some love the Ravens way.

19 Marshal Yanda

He remains one of the league's best guards, arguably the best. They moved him to tackle last season -- his college position -- because of injuries and he held up there as well. — Pete Prisco, CBSSports

Only two offensive linemen are ranked above Marshal: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys guard, and Joe Thomas, left tackle from the Cleveland Browns. While we can argue which guard is better, Martin is only ranked one point higher than Yanda. Both are incredible players, and I’d rather soak in the top 20 ranking than argue who’s truly the best guard in the NFL.

23 Eric Weddle

In his first year with the Ravens, he continued to be a playmaker on the back end. He has range and will tackle. That's a must in today's game. —Pete Prisco, CBSSports

While Pete leaves it short and sweet, he hits the nail on the head. Eric is a star safety in this league. His addition to the Ravens revitalized a broken secondary.

Eric Weddle is the top rated safety on Pete’s list, and I must say I’m surprised. I can name a few safeties that may deserve the higher praise.

The next closest safety on Prisco’s list, Giants safety Landon Collins, at 25. His season with New York was Defensive Player of the Year worthy.

While no other Ravens land on the top 100, Prisco added safety Tony Jefferson to the ‘Just Missed’ column. No doubt, next season, we’ll be placing him somewhere close to Weddle. The skill-set of Jefferson, combined with playing next to The Beard, will skyrocket his play-making.