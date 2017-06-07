ICYMI: Former Ravens pass rusher Elvis Dumervil signs with the 49ers

Former Ravens outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil will play in San Francisco next season after agreeing to a two-year contract on Monday. Baltimore released the veteran after four seasons in early March. Cutting Elvis cleared $6 million in salary cap space, money the Ravens then used to re-sign nose tackle Brandon Williams.

Dumervil was a ferocious pass rusher during his first two seasons in Baltimore, accumulating 28.5 sacks for the Ravens from 2013-14, including two in the playoffs. He was unable to maintain his production with an increased workload in 2015 while Terrell Suggs was sidelined. Last year, “Doom” missed the first half of the regular season with a nagging Achilles injury and was not the impact player he had been in previous seasons.

Including six seasons with Denver to begin his career, Dumervil will join the 49ers with 99 career sacks and ten seasons on his resume. He will be playing with some familiar faces in the Bay Area, rejoining former teammates Kyle Juszczyk, Jeremy Zuttah and Will Davis.

Presumably brought in to serve as a situational pass rusher, Dumervil could thrive surrounded by a talented defensive front in San Francisco. The 49ers have two top seven draft picks on their defensive line in DeForest Buckner and rookie Solomon Thomas, along with fellow first rounder Arik Armstead. They will also field a linebacking corps with the potential to be one of the better groups in the league. Veterans NaVorro Bowman and Ahmad Brooks are supported by Aaron Lynch, Eli Harold, rookie Reuben Foster and now Dumervil.

Thank you Elvis for the good memories and all of your contributions to the Ravens franchise. Good luck.