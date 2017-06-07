Will Terrell Suggs rush from the interior next season for the Ravens?

The Ravens draft haul on Day 2 was outstanding. In Tyus Bowser, Tim Williams and Chris Wormley, the Ravens may have found the nucleus that will lead their pass rush in the coming years. Out of these three draft picks, Wormley is the only one expected to bring impact rushing from the interior, but even so, Wormley is not expected to be the second coming of Haloti Ngata, nevermind Pernell McPhee.

Which brings us to Terrell Suggs. The Ravens will likely try to use one of Matt Judon or Tyus Bowser along with Tim Williams on passing downs, as they are their most athletic pass rushers. Terrell Suggs no longer brings the dominant explosiveness traits he has used to become a Hall-of-Famer but his hand technique is still second to none. His sack against the Washington Redskins in the prior season shows how he could be used on passing downs.

If he is given one-on-one matchups against guards from a two-point stance, Suggs could use his agility - which is still good enough to beat guards - paired with his hands to add a different element to the pass rush. This would allow the Ravens to put their best pass rushers on the field for passing downs.

Suggs will not be the player to take on and split double teams; one of Bronson Kaufusi, Chris Wormley or Carl Davis will have to grow into said specific player. But Suggs could become a matchup piece while the younger Raven pass rush generation grow into their roles.