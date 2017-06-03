NFL Writer Marc Sessler pins Breshad Perriman as a 2017 X-Factor

The Ravens are relying heavily on a very weak wideout unit. The hope, both between the Baltimore Ravens front office and all Charm City fans, is Breshad Perriman will blow up for a dominant season. NFL Writer Marc Sessler also believes Breshad can become a 2017 Under-the-radar X-factor.

Ravens wideout Breshad Perriman

After using their entire draft to bolster the defense and O-line, Baltimore's biggest questions hover around the skill-position groups. The backfield lacks an unquestioned workhorse, and the receiving corps is filled with underwhelming names beyond Mike Wallace and Perriman. It's the latter who must step up after two grueling seasons. The former first-rounder's rookie campaign was swept away by injury, while his sophomore outing was leveled by multiple personal tragedies. According to teammate Dennis Pitta, though, Perriman has been "making big plays everywhere, catching everything thrown his way" this offseason. That had better translate into September, or Baltimore's passing game will hold this team back.

I’m under the belief the Ravens can begin to rely upon Perriman. He’s an NFL wide receiver, and the tandem of Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman create mismatches based on their speed alone. Only so many corners can handle deep routes, and attention can’t be labeled on both all the time.

It’s not only the deep ball the Ravens will utilize from both receivers. Mike Wallace is a multi-tooled weapon, regardless of the one-trick-pony rumors. It was proven last season. Both players are capable of a full route tree, and if Breshad turns the potential into production, the Ravens won’t be a fun team for cornerbacks to deal with.