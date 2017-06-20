ESPN’s Tedy Bruschi gives the Ravens Odell Beckham Jr. during NFL Live “Durant Draft” segment.

Everyone likes to talk fantasy. Whether its fantasy sports or just imagining what your team would be like if you had a certain player from another team. It’s fun water-cooler talk in the office and it makes you wonder. It’s another reason why fans love free agency and the NFL Draft; it’s an opportunity to land that one player you want your team to get.

In basketball, the Golden State Warriors now infamously landed Kevin Durant last offseason when he became a free agent, after spending nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors formed an unbelievable team boasting Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Steph Curry only a year after making it to their second consecutive NBA Finals appearance. The team accomplished their goal last week by winning their second NBA championship in three years, and Durant got his ring and the NBA Finals MVP.

Last Thursday, the ESPN NFL Live crew decided to do their own fantasy, or as they called it a "Durant Draft", by picking a superstar from another team and place them on a contender to put them over the top. The Baltimore Ravens were one of the teams on the board and former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi decided to give them an explosive wide receiver that Baltimore is now very familiar with after last season; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Bruschi stated:

"That great deep ball that Joe Flacco throws to have this guy outside and the threat that defenses would have to react to. Would have to shift the coverages to and the catch and run aspect of Odell Beckham Jr. Be a great addition to this Ravens offense."

When it comes to Ravens fans, a lot wonder what this offense and quarterback Joe Flacco would be like if a receiver like Julio Jones, Antonio Brown, Dez Bryant, and Beckham were on the team. General manager Ozzie Newsome looked like he was about to land Bryant, until the Dallas Cowboys jumped up right in front of the Ravens and grabbed him during the 2010 NFL Draft. The teams hopes Breshad Perriman is that guy.

For fantasy sake, it would be very tempting to say Beckham after what he did to the team last year at the Meadowlands, and what he's done so far in his NFL career. Last year, Beckham notched 222 receiving yards and two long touchdowns against Baltimore. The second being the game-winner for the New York Giants. Who knows, Baltimore might not be far from an opportunity at Beckham since he is a free agent after the 2018 season. Big chance the Giants sign him to a monstrous extension, but if he hits the market, you will see a major bidding war for one of the best players in the game today.

While Beckham would be a great fantasy option for the Ravens if they had the shot, I'm actually going to flip to the defensive side of the ball for that one player to get them over the top. Von Miller would be my personal "Durant Draft" pick. Miller is a flat out game-wrecker, a guy who can make a difference at any time. Also, the thought of Miller and Terrell Suggs lining up opposite each other every week is flat-out scary. Add in Matthew Judon, Tim Williams, Tyus Bowser, Za'Darius Smith, and Brandon Williams, the Ravens then possess a pass-rush that would lead any team to a Super Bowl championship. If there is one thing in this league that you need other than a quarterback to win a Super Bowl, it’s a strong pass-rush. But that's just my fantasy, and it was a toss up between Miller and J.J. Watt.

If you had the choice, what player from any team would you take away and put in a Ravens uniform?