Ravens are one of the few teams built to defeat the Patriots

Earlier, on ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discussed the Baltimore Ravens and their skill in handling the New England Patriots.

“We talked earlier about how the Ravens have had pretty good luck against the Patriots, in the postseason, over the past decade or so,” Mike Florio states. “Chris Simms, that has to drive the Steelers even crazier, that they can’t solve Tom Brady, but their Rivals from Baltimore can.” “No doubt about it,” Chris Simms answered. “You look at Baltimore, they just have the right formula for it in general. They got a good mix of being able to play man-to-man, ‘we’ can get there with four, but every now and then ‘we’ll’ throw a curve-ball at you. Just to keep you on your toes. Give you a look you haven’t seen before.”

There’s no secret to beating the New England Patriots and Tom Brady — never has been. The issue, it’s not easy.

You need the trenches stacked on both sides of the ball, you need man-to-man corners, and, most importantly, the ability to pressure and hit the quarterback with only four rushers. Problem is, few teams in the league have all the parts, and even then, executing the strategy is even more difficult.

The Baltimore Ravens, with their defense and rushing capabilities, are in fact, a team capable of dismantling the New England Patriots offense.

This year will be one for the books, as I expect the Baltimore Ravens to produce on of their best seasons since 2012. With the influx of talent along multiple areas, coupled with Joe Flacco a year apart from the ACL surgery, the Ravens have their eyes on the prize, and that includes going after the reigning Super Bowl champions.