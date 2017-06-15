Joe Flacco labeled best Ravens candidate for 2018 MVP

NFL.com recently posted their MVP candidates of every team, for 2018. Their Baltimore Ravens candidate, none other than quarterback Joe Flacco.

Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens:

If Flacco is going to win this, he'll need a lot of help. With Dennis Pitta (86 catches last season) gone and one of the weakest running games in pro football (91.4 yards per game, 28th in the NFL), will Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman or recent signee Jeremy Maclin provide it? On the other hand, if Baltimore wins the AFC North and Flacco throws for 4,600 yards, how could he not be NFL MVP? — Elliot Harrison, NFL Media analyst, NFL.com

Sound reasoning, and I agree 100%. The rest of the roster is built with great playmakers, but none are true MVP caliber players. Not knocking any Ravens, only presenting the NFL’s thought process on MVP’s. It’s a quarterback award, unless another offensive player produces a record-breaking season. Even then, it’s a narrow win. While we all believe in Mosley and Weddle as superstars, the NFL MVP is an offensive award. Only two defensive players have been awarded NFL MVP, Alan Page (‘74) and Lawrence Taylor (‘86).

Joe Flacco has finally been given an adequate amount of targets, and if Joe and the Ravens become the ‘King in the North’, he is likely to receive the MVP crown.