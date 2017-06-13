Details of Jeremy Maclin’s contract released

Yesterday, we learned that wide receiver Jeremy Maclin had agreed to sign a two year deal with the Ravens, and now, accoridng to Ian Rapoport, we know how much Maclin will be payed.

The #Ravens signed WR Jeremy Maclin to a 2-year deal worth $11M, source said. A hefty investment. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2017

Rapoport reports that the Ravens will pay Maclin $11 million over the span of his two year deal. As of now, we don't yet know how the money is being broken up, how large his signing bonus is and what type of incentives are included among other factors. Check back to Baltimore Beatdown for more information regarding Maclin’s contract as it becomes available.

Update (10:03 a.m. 6/13/17): Maclin will get $6 million in his first year

Source says $6m in year one, which is very strong. Not a lot of funny money. Ravens made it clear they wanted him. https://t.co/Y6cE561MmJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 13, 2017

It's possible that the Ravens will need to restructure the contract of another player on the team to keep Baltimore under the salary cap. Tight end Ben Watson seems to be the most likely candidate.

Maclin will provide a huge boost to the Ravens offensive that needed a wide receiver. With the addition of Maclin, quarterback Joe Flacco has arguably the best stable of weapons he has ever had. With a defense that on paper look to be dominant, and an improved offense on the heels of signing Maclin, Ravens are now in the thick of the playoff hunt.