Which Ravens UDFA signee is the most likely to make the 53-man roster?

The Ravens have made a habit out of turning undrafted free agents into solid NFL players. Seeing an undrafted free agent make the eventual 53-man roster in Baltimore is a sight that Ravens fans have come to expect. With a new crop of undrafted free agents entering Baltimore, it’s time to throw out the following question: which of the undrafted free agents is the most likely to make the 53-man roster this year?

As the Ravens did not add an offensive skill position player in the draft, that probably increases the likelihood that an offensive skill position undrafted free agent could make the roster. Of the Ravens 16 UDFA signees, six of them are offensive skill position players: Western Michigan QB Zach Terrell, Virginia RB Taquan Mizzell, Tennessee-Chattanooga WR C.J. Board, Utah WR Tim Patrick, Ole Miss WR Quincy Adeboyejo and Arizona State WR Tim White.

The Ravens probably will not carry three quarterbacks on the roster. With Joe Flacco and Ryan Mallett being virtual locks to make the 53-man roster, Terrell is eliminated from the discussion.

The Ravens already have a multitude of runnings backs on the roster, and don’t desperately need to add another. Mizzell is also gone.

That leaves the wide receivers, one of the biggest remaining positions of need that the Ravens have. White provides value in the return game, and so does Broad. However, neither possess great size or great hands. They both look to be fast and shifty players, and with Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman already on the roster, the Ravens aren’t really looking for high end speed. Instead, they want receivers who are big targets and have good hands, to help an offensive that really struggled in the red zone over the last two seasons.

The other two receiver signees, Patrick and Adeboyejo provide size and reliable hands. Of the two, Tim Patrick is more likely to make the roster, and thus is my pick of the undrafted free agents to make the roster.

NFL.com has Patrick listed at 6’5”. Clearly, Patrick possess the high end size the Ravens will like. Not only does he have great size, but he has experience against NFL cornerbacks, and has played well when facing them. Against USC in 2016, where Patrick saw a lot of Adoree’ Jackson, the Utah product had six catches for 100 yards, including hauling in the game winning touchdown in the final seconds, while being covered by Jackson.

Not only did Patrick play well against Jackson, but he also had solid days against other top defensive backs. When facing the Washington secondary, arguably the best in the nation, Patrick hauled in five catches for 72 yards. Patrick also had some success against Chidobe Awuzie of Colorado, with five catches for 78 yards.

Patrick showed a lot of what he can do in the USC game. He has the speed to beat corners deep, but he is also able to use his size to win jump balls. Those two skills are shown in nearly every single one of the plays in his highlights video.

The Ravens have had a lot of struggles in the red zone in recent seasons, and adding a wide receiver with Patrick’s size could provide a big boost. There are injury concerns attached to Patrick, but if he can stay healthy, he could very well be the undrafted free agent to make the Ravens roster in 2017.