Three takeaways from Eric DeCosta’s insightful interview on the “B-More Opinionated!” podcast

Baltimore Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta joined CBS’s Jason La Canfora on his B-More Opinionated! podcast for a revealing post-draft interview. The latest episode of the podcast is a must listen for diehard Ravens supporters and fans of the NFL draft alike. Click here for the full interview.

Three takeaways:

Positional value plays a large role in the Ravens drafting strategy

There has been much speculation and debate on our blog over the last several years about the meaning of “Best Player Available.” Do the Ravens prioritize certain premium positions over other less valuable positions? Are they willing to prop up a position because of team need?

DeCosta’s candid responses in the podcast support the notion that the Ravens front office does indeed draft for positional need:

“Well, I think O.J. Howard is one of the best players in this draft ... What I think every team is faced with is the idea of how they are going to build their team most effectively. I think for us, in terms of positional strength, positional need and the most important positions in football, we just kind of feel like there are foundational type positions - left tackle, quarterback, cornerback and pass rushers ... and the idea that we could get a very, very good cornerback in this draft was very attractive to us ... we felt like the guy that could have the most impact on our team this year was Marlon Humphrey.”

DeCosta elaborated further after La Canfora asked him if the Ravens would have taken Ohio State free safety Malik Hooker if he fell to their pick:

[Hooker] is a tremendous player, comparisons can be made to Ed Reed ... in terms of building our team, again the fact that we invested so much capital in Eric Weddle, Tony Jefferson, re-signed Lardarius Webb, Levine ... Safety was probably not a huge priority for us. When we looked at our team, we felt like getting a blue chip corner was the way to go.”

The Ravens have adjusted their drafting formula to reflect the passing nature of the league

The NFL has become a passing league. Some fans are upset that the Ravens did not draft a receiver this year, but the flip side is that they did put themselves in position to field a dominant pass defense. At the end of the day, it does not matter if the Ravens win 35-31 or 9-7, as long as they win.

According to DeCosta, the Ravens plan all along was to fortify their pass defense:

“... going back to January, there was a good chance we were going to address the secondary and pass rush. After we got the cornerback in the first round, our mission was really to get some guys who can affect the quarterback and help us.”

DeCosta’s reasoning for choosing Tyus Bowser instead of Ryan Anderson drives this point home even further:

“ ... we really liked Ryan [Anderson] as a player ... I think for us, we looked at Ryan as probably more of a SAM ‘backer, a guy who can set the edge, cover tight ends. He can rush the passer ... but we really wanted some guys who can rush the passer off the edge. Bowser and Timmy Williams have more of that ability, where Ryan is probably more of a physical, run stuffing guy like Courtney Upshaw.”

The front office has a plan for the Ravens offense

DeCosta admits the Ravens were hoping to find a receiver in this draft, but they could not get the sequence of players picked to fall in a way that presented value at their draft slots. Reading between the lines, he does not expect much contribution from the two new lineman - Nico Siragusa and Jermaine Eluemunor - during their rookie seasons.

However, La Canfora alludes to the compensatory draft pick formula as a reason the Ravens have not signed more offensive free agents, such as Anquan Boldin, yet. DeCosta confirmed his suspicion:

“There is definitely a method to our madness. That May 12th date is something we pay attention to because that effects our ability to receive comp picks because if you sign [unrestricted free agents] they count against you. We have talked about some different guys. I think we have a good gameplan and we will react accordingly when we get to that point.”

Of course, there is probably some optimistic spin coming from DeCosta following the draft. But he is known mostly as a straight shooter who speaks the truth. Let’s hope the Ravens can add a couple valuable veterans to the offense over the coming months and punch their way back into the postseason this year.

If you enjoy this type of insider content, be sure to subscribe to La Canfora and 105.7 sports talk radio host Jerry Coleman’s ‘B-More Opinionated!’ podcast. They do a nice job covering not only the Ravens , but the Orioles and the Baltimore sports scene in general.