John Harbaugh fought for NFL celebration changes

“Let’s have some fun. Let’s enjoy it.” A statement from John Harbaugh, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, on the NFL’s celebration restriction. The Ravens head coach, alongside former Ravens head coach candidate and current Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, pushed for the loosening of the celebration rules in the NFL.

“I really like it when our guys celebrate,” said Harbaugh. “I like it when our guys score touchdowns. I want to score a lot of touchdowns. I want to see a lot of celebrations. I want our guys to have fun, and I want our fans to have fun.”

While every fan doesn’t want to see celebration, my dad for example, I believe every football fan does want to see the NFL relax on the yellow flags being thrown for joining your teammate after he scores a touchdown.

Meanwhile, rival head coach Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals is against the ruling.

“I’m not for that at all,” Lewis, who is on the NFL Competition Committee, said of the change, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “We had a good standard, and the whole standard has always been, you want to teach people how to play the game the correct way and go about it the correct way, and that’s not a very good example for young people.”

Then again, he is also the head coach who allows Vontaze Burfict and Adam Jones to continue their less than stellar streak of play. His team also drafted Joe Mixon.