Multiple Ravens held out of OTA’s, recovering from offseason surgery

Surprising to me, how normal surgery is in a football players career. I, in my 23 years of life, haven’t been under the knife. I also don’t play a violent full contact sport. Which brings me back to the point. Multiple Baltimore Ravens are recovering from surgery and missing OTA’s.

The biggest storyline, Maxx Williams and his surgery. John Harbaugh made comments during a post-OTA presser, saying, “I am happy to report it is a success so far. He had a surgery that they have never used for a football player before. It has really held up really well, and it looks like we are going to have him full speed in training camp. I am counting on that.”

A healthy pass-catching tight end is something the Ravens will need during training camp. Though there is a surplus of talent at tight end, the more reps the better.

Both Marshal Yanda and C.J. Mosley are missing OTA’s for shoulder surgery. Yanda is expected to return by training camp, while Mosley doesn’t have a timetable vocalized by Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Good news, OTA’s aren’t necessary for veterans. It’s okay they’re missing OTA’s, as they’re better help for rookies and younger players. Maxx is missing out, and that does hurt, but getting the young tight end healthy and prepared for 16 games is critical. Last year the team lost three talented tight ends to injury, they’ll need to rejuvenate for the upcoming 2017 season.