Ravens RB Danny Woodhead is practicing without limitation

During the second game of the 2016 season, runningback Danny Woodhead of the then, ‘San Diego Chargers’, tore his ACL. A bad injury during a contract year, Woodhead’s only saving grace, the injury occured early in the season. After a long season with the Chargers, he was healthy by free agency.

More good news for Danny, the Ravens signed Woodhead to a 3-year, $8.8 million contract. The deal also swings well for the Ravens, with the contract structered as 1-year, $3.25 million, with only $1.5 million dead cap.

What’s most important though, Danny has a job as an NFL runningback, and he’s also healthy and ready to create an impact.

“Yes, I’m back. No restrictions,” Woodhead said, via baltimoreravens.com. “I’m just playing football now. I haven’t been thinking about needing to do stuff to rehab it because I’m healthy now. It’s exciting to get football going.”

The Ravens will need Danny to ‘get football going’, as a result from early in the offseason; Kenneth Dixon, the young budding star tailback from LA Tech, is suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season after violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs (PED’s). Woodhead’s role will be based on Dixon’s skill, pass-catching and outside the tackle stretch runs.