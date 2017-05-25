Victor Cruz says he’s narrowed down to two teams: Baltimore Ravens or Chicago Bears

Today, on the Victor Cruz Show, from VSporto and Bears Sports Radio, Victor Cruz announced where he expects to play next season.

“Actually two teams,” Cruz states, from the question on if there’s a shortlist. “The Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens. Those are the two teams in the hunt right now.”

The biggest factor on the Ravens signing the wideout, his injury concern. In October of 2014, Victor suffered a torn patellar tendon. It’s been well over two years since the injury though, and he played in the 2016 season.

15 games played | 12 starts | 39 catches | 586 yards | 1 Touchdown