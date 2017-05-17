Rookie LB Tim Williams signs contract with the Ravens

The last remaining unsigned member of the Ravens 2017 draft class has inked a deal with the Ravens. According to his Instagram account, Tim Williams put pen to paper today, officially making him a Raven.

Secured a #FlockGang Let's get it. Soldado Is All in #56reasons All real nothing fabricated #Batonrouge The savage way A post shared by ☤ 225 BR ☥ Waves Zoe (@savage_soldado) on May 17, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

The details of the contract have not been released yet. Make sure to check back for an update when the information comes out.

Williams was selected in the third round with the 78th overall pick in the 2017 draft. This was the Ravens second third round pick, the first was used on Chris Wormley who agreed to his rookie deal today as well.

Despite being regarded as a first round talent, Williams slid down the board due to off the field concerns including failed drug tests and a misdemeanor gun charge. In the third round, the Ravens felt that his talent was too hard to pass up, and thus the team selected the Alabama product.

Williams, as well as second round pick Tyus Bowser, will be infused into a Ravens pass rush that needed talented young pass rushers. Williams could be a big part of a revamped Ravens defense in 2017.