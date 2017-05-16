Ravens add four UDFA’s to the roster.

Last week, the Baltimore Ravens held their rookie mini-camp, and are now in the process of filling out their 90-man roster before the start of OTA's next week. On Monday, the team added four new undrafted free agents, and they all were a part of last week’s rookie mini-camp. The spots were already available, so the team didn't need to make any cuts.

Ravens add four tryout players from rookie minicamp https://t.co/cZpxHrk4w0 pic.twitter.com/kytfAVoJzr — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) May 15, 2017

The four players who are now currently a part of the Ravens roster and who will try to earn a spot on the team to become the latest in general manager Ozzie Newsome's undrafted gems are Buffalo offensive tackle Roubbens Joseph, Jacksonville State defensive back Jaylen Hill, South Alabama linebacker Randy Allen, and Northern Iowa quarterback-turned-wide receiver Aaron Bailey.

Joseph started at left tackle last year, while Hill grabbed six interceptions in 2016. Adding his career total to nine at Jacksonville State. Allen had 12.5 sacks a year ago for South Alabama in thirteen games and Bailey scored six passing and six rushing touchdowns while being used as a dual-threat quarterback. Similar to Keenan Reynolds.

Interestingly enough, there is still one roster spot left to fill out before next Monday's beginning of OTA's. With free agents like Victor Cruz, Nick Mangold, Eddie Royal, King Dunlap and the recently released Orlando Franklin on the market at positions of need for Baltimore, Newsome has an array of options to choose from for that remaining spot.