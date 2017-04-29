Post-Draft Baltimore Ravens 2017 roster projection

Over the weekend, the Baltimore Ravens added seven 2017 NFL draft picks to their offseason roster. NFL teams are allowed to carry a maximum of 90 players through the offseason. They will cut the squad down to 75 players in the third week of the preseason, and again down to the final 53-man roster before the regular season Week 1 grudge match in Cincinnati.
Current roster snapshot:
Quarterback
Lock - Joe Flacco, Ryan Mallett
Longshot - Dustin Vaughn, Zach Terrell
Synopsis - The Ravens have rolled with two quarterbacks on the active roster for several consecutive seasons now.
Running Back
Lock - Terrance West, Danny Woodhead, Kenneth Dixon (Suspended 4 games)
Bubble - Javorius Allen, Lorenzo Taliaferro
Longshot - Taquan Mizzell, Ricky Ortiz (FB)
Synopsis - Baltimore usually carries three tailbacks and a fullback. With Dixon suspended to start the season and Kyle Juszczyk gone, this is a competition to watch in training camp.
Offensive Line
Lock - Ronnie Stanley, Marshal Yanda, Alex Lewis, John Urschel, Nico Siragusa
Bubble - Jermaine Eluemunor, Ryan Jensen, Matt Skura, James Hurst, Stephane Nembot, D’Ondre Wesley
Longshot - Jarrell Broxton, Jarrod Pughsley, Brandon Kublanow, Maurquice Shakir
Synopsis - This is a young but talented group. Eight offensive lineman has been the norm for the Ravens. Expect a veteran blocker to be signed before August.
Tight End
Lock - Dennis Pitta, Maxx Williams, Crockett Gillmore
Bubble - Benjamin Watson, Nick Boyle, Darren Waller
Synopsis - Probably the deepest position group on the team. Ravens have stocked their roster with four and even five tight ends at times in recent years.
Wide Receiver
Lock - Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman, Chris Moore
Bubble - Michael Campanaro, Keenan Reynolds, Chris Matthews
Longshot - Vince Mayle, Kenny Bell, Quincy Adeboyejo, C.J. Board, Tim Patrick, Tim White
Synopsis - Certainly a spot where veteran help could be brought in. Five or six receivers on the Week 1 roster is the guess. The return specialist will probably come from this position group.
Special Teams
Lock - Justin Tucker, Sam Koch, Morgan Cox
Longshot - Kenny Allen
Synopsis - The wolfpack will return in 2017.
Defensive Line
Lock - Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce, Chris Wormley, Bronson Kaufusi
Bubble - Brent Urban, Carl Davis, Willie Henry
Longshot - Patrick Ricard, Omarius Bryant
Synopsis - Defensive line will be a battleground in the preseason. A quality young player could be forced out, the Ravens seem to prefer six defensive lineman on the regular season roster. Let the best man win.
Linebacker
Lock - C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs, Tyus Bowser, Matt Judon, Kamalei Correa, Tim Williams, Albert McClellan
Bubble - Za’Darius Smith, Patrick Onwuasor
Longshot - Cavellis Luckett, Brennan Beyer, Boseko Lokombo, Lamar Louis, Bam Bradley, Donald Payne
Synopsis - Exciting collection of talent at linebacker. The second starting inside linebacker role is still a question mark. The Ravens have kept as many as ten linebackers on their roster when necessary.
Cornerback
Lock - Jimmy Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Tavon Young, Brandon Carr
Bubble - Maurice Canady, Sheldon Price
Longshot - Kyle Arrington, Jumal Rolle, Robertson Daniel, Carlos Davis
Synopsis - The Ravens often carry five or six corners on the gameday roster. Hard to go wrong with the top four above.
Safety
Lock - Eric Weddle, Tony Jefferson, Lardarius Webb, Anthony Levine
Bubble - Chuck Clark
Longshot - Otha Foster, Daniel Henry
Synopsis - Baltimore usually keeps five or six safeties. Another strong two-deep in the secondary.
*Updated with undrafted free agents
