Post-Draft Baltimore Ravens 2017 roster projection

Over the weekend, the Baltimore Ravens added seven 2017 NFL draft picks to their offseason roster. NFL teams are allowed to carry a maximum of 90 players through the offseason. They will cut the squad down to 75 players in the third week of the preseason, and again down to the final 53-man roster before the regular season Week 1 grudge match in Cincinnati.

Current roster snapshot:

Quarterback

Lock - Joe Flacco, Ryan Mallett

Longshot - Dustin Vaughn, Zach Terrell

Synopsis - The Ravens have rolled with two quarterbacks on the active roster for several consecutive seasons now.

Running Back

Lock - Terrance West, Danny Woodhead, Kenneth Dixon (Suspended 4 games)

Bubble - Javorius Allen, Lorenzo Taliaferro

Longshot - Taquan Mizzell, Ricky Ortiz (FB)

Synopsis - Baltimore usually carries three tailbacks and a fullback. With Dixon suspended to start the season and Kyle Juszczyk gone, this is a competition to watch in training camp.

Offensive Line

Lock - Ronnie Stanley, Marshal Yanda, Alex Lewis, John Urschel, Nico Siragusa

Bubble - Jermaine Eluemunor, Ryan Jensen, Matt Skura, James Hurst, Stephane Nembot, D’Ondre Wesley

Longshot - Jarrell Broxton, Jarrod Pughsley, Brandon Kublanow, Maurquice Shakir

Synopsis - This is a young but talented group. Eight offensive lineman has been the norm for the Ravens. Expect a veteran blocker to be signed before August.

Tight End

Lock - Dennis Pitta, Maxx Williams, Crockett Gillmore

Bubble - Benjamin Watson, Nick Boyle, Darren Waller

Synopsis - Probably the deepest position group on the team. Ravens have stocked their roster with four and even five tight ends at times in recent years.

Wide Receiver

Lock - Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman, Chris Moore

Bubble - Michael Campanaro, Keenan Reynolds, Chris Matthews

Longshot - Vince Mayle, Kenny Bell, Quincy Adeboyejo, C.J. Board, Tim Patrick, Tim White

Synopsis - Certainly a spot where veteran help could be brought in. Five or six receivers on the Week 1 roster is the guess. The return specialist will probably come from this position group.

Special Teams

Lock - Justin Tucker, Sam Koch, Morgan Cox

Longshot - Kenny Allen

Synopsis - The wolfpack will return in 2017.

Defensive Line

Lock - Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce, Chris Wormley, Bronson Kaufusi

Bubble - Brent Urban, Carl Davis, Willie Henry

Longshot - Patrick Ricard, Omarius Bryant

Synopsis - Defensive line will be a battleground in the preseason. A quality young player could be forced out, the Ravens seem to prefer six defensive lineman on the regular season roster. Let the best man win.

Linebacker

Lock - C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs, Tyus Bowser, Matt Judon, Kamalei Correa, Tim Williams, Albert McClellan

Bubble - Za’Darius Smith, Patrick Onwuasor

Longshot - Cavellis Luckett, Brennan Beyer, Boseko Lokombo, Lamar Louis, Bam Bradley, Donald Payne

Synopsis - Exciting collection of talent at linebacker. The second starting inside linebacker role is still a question mark. The Ravens have kept as many as ten linebackers on their roster when necessary.

Cornerback

Lock - Jimmy Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Tavon Young, Brandon Carr

Bubble - Maurice Canady, Sheldon Price

Longshot - Kyle Arrington, Jumal Rolle, Robertson Daniel, Carlos Davis

Synopsis - The Ravens often carry five or six corners on the gameday roster. Hard to go wrong with the top four above.

Safety

Lock - Eric Weddle, Tony Jefferson, Lardarius Webb, Anthony Levine

Bubble - Chuck Clark

Longshot - Otha Foster, Daniel Henry

Synopsis - Baltimore usually keeps five or six safeties. Another strong two-deep in the secondary.

*Updated with undrafted free agents