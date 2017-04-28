The Baltimore Ravens select OLB Tim Williams with the 78th overall pick

Death, taxes, and Alabama players becoming a part of the Baltimore Ravens franchise. Three guarantees in life.

Another ‘Bama backer will join the Ravens: Tim Williams.

Tim Williams was mocked around the middle of the second round, but Ozzie scores him with the second Ravens selection of the third round.

Williams is another pass rush specialist, built on attacking the quarterback rather than run-stopping. Most scouts believe he is a one-trick pony, but this is the trick Baltimore so desperately needs going into the 2017 season and beyond. The Ravens needed to address the pass rush, and tonight they’ve added two players with Tyus Bowser’s selection in the second round.

NFL.com profile bottom line:

Alabama has the type of talent and scheme on defense that can make life much easier for everyone along the front seven, but Williams has explosiveness and pass-rush talent to create his own havoc as a pass rusher regardless of what is around him. Scouts say he is lighter than his listed weight and needs to prove he can play with increased toughness in order to reach his potential. Williams' career might be as a pass-rush specialist, but he's talented enough at that endeavor to become a dangerous rush linebacker in the NFL. —Lance Zierlein

The biggest reasoning for Williams drop, red flags with reported multiple failed drug trests and a misdemeanor gun charge.

Good news: the Ravens have sturdy players to help build players maturity. The Ravens front office is wise, and if Ozzie believes in a player, he’ll take them. The Baltimore Ravens are rather strict with character issues, meaning they wouldn’t take Tim if they didn’t wholeheartedly believe in him.