 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2017 NFL Draft Open Thread: Day 2

New, comments

Round 2..

By Kyle P Barber Updated
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The second stanza of the 2017 NFL Draft is today, and as always, Baltimore Beatdown has you covered.

Time:

Friday, April 28, 7pm ET

TV Coverage:

ESPN/ESPN2 & NFL Network

Internet Streams:

NFL.com

Event:

Round 2 & 3

Rules:

Round 2 | 7 minutes to pick

Round 3 | 5 minutes to pick

Articles to pass the time:

Things to do:

Like our Facebook Page

Follow us on Twitter

From Editor Vasilis Lericos:

The Ravens hold the 47th, 74th and 78th selections, pending trades.

Ozzie Newsome and company have a prime opportunity to address their remaining positional needs at outside linebacker, offensive line and wide receiver on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Potential targets include edge rushers Jordan Willis, Carl Lawson, Tim Williams and Tyus Bowser; lineman Cam Robinson, Dion Dawkins, Taylor Moton and Roderick Johnson; receivers Zay Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Curtis Samuel, Amara Darboh and Malachi Dupre.

Conversation starters:

  1. Who is your all-time favorite Ravens second round selection? Third?
  2. Name one player you covet on Day 2, regardless of position
  3. Which player selected in the first round is the optimal fit for the team who drafted him?
  4. Who will be the biggest bust among the first round selections?
  5. Predict the Ravens Day 2 picks

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...