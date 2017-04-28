2017 NFL Draft Open Thread: Day 2

The second stanza of the 2017 NFL Draft is today, and as always, Baltimore Beatdown has you covered.
Time:
Friday, April 28, 7pm ET
TV Coverage:
ESPN/ESPN2 & NFL Network
Internet Streams:
Event:
Round 2 & 3
Rules:
Round 2 | 7 minutes to pick
Round 3 | 5 minutes to pick
Things to do:
From Editor Vasilis Lericos:
The Ravens hold the 47th, 74th and 78th selections, pending trades.
Ozzie Newsome and company have a prime opportunity to address their remaining positional needs at outside linebacker, offensive line and wide receiver on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Potential targets include edge rushers Jordan Willis, Carl Lawson, Tim Williams and Tyus Bowser; lineman Cam Robinson, Dion Dawkins, Taylor Moton and Roderick Johnson; receivers Zay Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Curtis Samuel, Amara Darboh and Malachi Dupre.
Conversation starters:
- Who is your all-time favorite Ravens second round selection? Third?
- Name one player you covet on Day 2, regardless of position
- Which player selected in the first round is the optimal fit for the team who drafted him?
- Who will be the biggest bust among the first round selections?
- Predict the Ravens Day 2 picks
