2017 NFL Draft Open Thread: Day 2

The second stanza of the 2017 NFL Draft is today, and as always, Baltimore Beatdown has you covered.

Time:

Friday, April 28, 7pm ET

TV Coverage:

ESPN/ESPN2 & NFL Network

Internet Streams:

NFL.com

Event:

Round 2 & 3

Rules:

Round 2 | 7 minutes to pick

Round 3 | 5 minutes to pick

From Editor Vasilis Lericos:

The Ravens hold the 47th, 74th and 78th selections, pending trades.

Ozzie Newsome and company have a prime opportunity to address their remaining positional needs at outside linebacker, offensive line and wide receiver on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Potential targets include edge rushers Jordan Willis, Carl Lawson, Tim Williams and Tyus Bowser; lineman Cam Robinson, Dion Dawkins, Taylor Moton and Roderick Johnson; receivers Zay Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Curtis Samuel, Amara Darboh and Malachi Dupre.

