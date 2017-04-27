Baltimore Ravens take CB Marlon Humphrey with the 16 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft

With the 16th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select CB Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama.

With the pick of the Alabama litter, Reuben Foster, O.J. Howard, Jonathan Allen and Marlon Humphrey, the Wizard took the cornerback.

NFL.com compares Humphrey to now teammate Jimmy Smith!

“BOTTOM LINE

Talented height-weight-speed prospect who comes from NFL bloodlines. Might need time for his technique to catch up with his traits. Coverage inconsistencies could cause him to struggle against quality competition early on, but his mental makeup and recovery talent should help him pull through. Has the instincts and run-support skills to become an early starter for a zone-cover defense, but it will be hard for teams looking for a lockdown, man corner to pass on all of those physical gifts early in the draft” — Lance Zierlein

How this helps the Ravens:

Baltimore is building their defense. Their addition of Tony Jefferson proves their determination to a new age of players. In a pass happy league, they scored a brand new safety. The Ravens also added Tavon Young last year, one of the best rookie corners last season. With Marlon Humphrey grooming behind Brandon Carr, and star cornerback Jimmy Smith, the Bama CB will become a Raven in no time.

In a division with: A.J. Green, Antonio Brown, John Ross, Corey Coleman and many others, there’s a reason for continued bolstering of the Ravens secondary. Six games the Ravens play are against passing attack offenses. If they can convert those games into wins, they reach the postseason. With the league’s rules so skewed to receivers and passing, a cornerback built on fluid coverage and impressive in press coverage is a commodity.