PFF lists the Ravens as one of the best fits for Mike Williams

The Baltimore Ravens are once again in need of wide receiver help, and will likely look to get some of it in the upcoming NFL draft. Pro Football Focus (PFF) has identified an ideal fit for them at the position, former Clemson Tiger Mike Williams:
The concession that Williams may not be available at sixteenth overall is a well taken one, but if he does make it past receiver-needy Buffalo, don't rule out Ozzie Newsome getting aggressive on Thursday night to secure his services. Why? He is everything Baltimore has needed at the position going back several years:
The other two team that the article mentions as a great fit for Williams were the Bills and the Arizona Cardinals. Both of them are very much in play, but there has been rampant speculation that the Bills are looking to add a quarterback, and Williams represents a luxury for the current Cardinals roster.
Still, those aren't the only teams that could make a play for Williams, as the Chargers, Titans, Jets, or any number of other teams could be interested in him. Regardless, many Ravens fans are probably crossing their fingers that Williams will be holding up the team’s colors at the base of the “Rocky” steps on Thursday night.
