PFF lists the Ravens as one of the best fits for Mike Williams

The Baltimore Ravens are once again in need of wide receiver help, and will likely look to get some of it in the upcoming NFL draft. Pro Football Focus (PFF) has identified an ideal fit for them at the position, former Clemson Tiger Mike Williams:

“The Ravens are another nice fit for Williams if he does fall that far (unlikely, but possible). With the retirement of Steve Smith Sr., the Ravens only have one receiver that graded above 63.0 overall last season, and that’s Mike Wallace (75.7). Wallace is a different kind of receiver than Williams as he’s more of a speedy deep threat and doesn’t win at the catch point nearly as often. Same goes for their young No. 2 receiver in Breshad Perriman. While Smith and Williams are completely different players in terms of size and how they play, Williams could play a similar role in the offense.”

The concession that Williams may not be available at sixteenth overall is a well taken one, but if he does make it past receiver-needy Buffalo, don't rule out Ozzie Newsome getting aggressive on Thursday night to secure his services. Why? He is everything Baltimore has needed at the position going back several years:

“[Steve] Smith was a security blanket for QB Joe Flacco. Whenever he needed a big completion he looked at Smith. Williams could fit that mold, just in a different way. Instead of using quickness and route running to get open, Williams will just use his size and strength to dominate at the catch point. He’ll box defenders out and give Flacco a huge target to throw at as Williams’ catch radius is enormous. Not to mention Williams is a master of tracking and winning jump balls on underthrown deep balls, something Flacco does a lot. Williams can also provide a huge red-zone threat that the Ravens have been missing for years. Having a player like Williams working in that regard will also allow Perriman and Wallace to have more space to operate with their speed.”

The other two team that the article mentions as a great fit for Williams were the Bills and the Arizona Cardinals. Both of them are very much in play, but there has been rampant speculation that the Bills are looking to add a quarterback, and Williams represents a luxury for the current Cardinals roster.

Still, those aren't the only teams that could make a play for Williams, as the Chargers, Titans, Jets, or any number of other teams could be interested in him. Regardless, many Ravens fans are probably crossing their fingers that Williams will be holding up the team’s colors at the base of the “Rocky” steps on Thursday night.