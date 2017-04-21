POLL: The most challenging game on the Ravens 2017 schedule

The Baltimore Ravens opponents will certainly test them next season. Every week is challenging in the NFL, but some more than others. Which game is the most difficult on the Ravens schedule?

Week 11 at Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback in the league and the Packers have a pair of excellent safeties. Winning the turnover battle will be crucial if the Ravens hope to pull off the upset.

The Ravens have a bye in Week 10 and host the Texans on Monday night football the next week. The Packers play the Bears in Chicago before this matchup and play in Pittsburgh on Sunday night the next week. Head coach John Harbaugh is 0-2 against the Packers and the Ravens have beaten Green Bay once in five tries.

Week 5 at Oakland

Baltimore travels to the west coast for an afternoon kickoff after a presumably physical game against the Steelers the previous week and will play host to the Bears in Week 6. This contest is sandwiched between two divisional games for the Raiders, at Denver and home versus the Chargers.

The Ravens have lost a pair of close games to the Raiders the last two seasons after Joe Flacco beat them in each of the first three meetings of his career. The Raiders offensive line is probably the best in the NFL and they have some nice pieces on offense. The Ravens will have to put up some point against their potent pass rush.

Week 14 at Pittsburgh

The Ravens will enter this prime Sunday night football matchup following a home game against the Lions and travel to Cleveland in Week 15. The Steelers will be on a short week after playing on Monday night in Cincinnati and host the Patriots in Week 15.

Including the playoffs, the Steelers have won three of the last five matchups against Baltimore at Heinz field. Harbaugh’s all time record with the Ravens in Pittsburgh is 4-7.

Pittsburgh boasts a sturdy offensive line, explosive offensive weaponry and an improving young defense. It is always tough to win in Pittsburgh without putting pressure on Big Ben and connecting on some passing plays downfield.

Week 4 vs Pittsburgh

After a road trip to London, the Ravens will battle Pittsburgh before traveling to Oakland. Pittsburgh travels to Chicago before this matchup and hosts the Jaguars in Week 5.

Baltimore has won four in a row at home against the Steelers. Harbaugh is 6-3 vs Tomlin at M&T Bank stadium.

Week 9 at Tennessee

The Ravens will play this road game with extra rest after a home Thursday night game against Miami in Week 8 before heading to their bye in Week 10. Tennessee will also enter this game with extra rest coming off their bye week, they host Cincinnati the next week.

The Ravens are 2-2 against the Titans under John Harbaugh, including a 21-7 home victory in 2014. Through 21 all time meetings between these franchises, the Ravens are 11-10. Tennessee is a physical team that quietly had a better record than the Ravens last season. Time of possession will likely determine the winner of this contest.