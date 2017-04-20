Betting odds released for Bengals vs. Ravens Week 1

The Baltimore Ravens 2017 NFL Schedule has been released, and so have the betting odds for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bet the Board has the Bengals favored by 1.5, with an over-under of 43.5 points.

Recently, the Bengals have the Ravens number. It’s been the same story every game. Baltimore looks tough, Bengals hurt them deep. Ravens mount comeback. Fourth quarter A.J. Green burns them for a game-winning touchdown with minutes left. Baltimore can’t overcome deficit. A 1.5 spread sounds right, even with our excessive confidence and their losses on the offensive line.

Regardless, the NFL draft has not come about, nor the training camp injuries we all hate to see, or write about..

These are spreads posted less than an hour after the schedule has been released, but odds are usually on the right track for most teams. Let’s hope Baltimore breaks the spread and the over under by themselves alone, come Week 1.