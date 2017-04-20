Full 4 round 2017 NFL Mock Draft

The 2017 NFL draft will finally begin a week from today. This year has the makings of a truly unpredictable draft. It is a draft class brimming with similar talent at most positions.
In this final version of this mock draft, the Baltimore Ravens have engineered a pair of valuable trades. Now with seven selections within the top-130, the Ravens position themselves for the postseason success.
Round 1
1. Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
3. Bears: Jamal Adams, S, Louisiana State
4. Jaguars: Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama
5. Titans: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
6. Jets: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
7. Chargers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
8. Panthers: Leonard Fournette, RB, Louisiana State
9. Bengals: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
10. Bills: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
11. Saints: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
12. Browns: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
13. Cardinals: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
14. Eagles: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
15. Colts: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
16. TRADE: Ravens send the #16 pick to Houston for #25 and #57
Texans: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
The Texans desperately need a quarterback if they hope to advance in the playoffs. Watson is basically the polar opposite of Brock Osweiler as a mobile, experienced big-game quarterback. The Ravens would have to give up their fourth rounder to make this trade fair value, but in this scenario Houston agrees to Ozzie Newsome’s terms in order to land a playmaker who will pair well with their top defense and offensive weaponry.
17. Redskins: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
18. Titans: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
19. Buccaneers: Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA
20. Broncos: Ryan Ramcyzk, OT, Wiconsin
21. Lions: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
22. Dolphins: Adoree’ Jackson, CB, Southern California
23. Giants: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
24. Raiders: Dalvin Cook, RB, Raiders
25. Ravens: Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri
Pass rush is arguably the Ravens greatest need and Harris is a natural. ‘Black Ice’ is explosive out of his stance and shoots upfield quickly. He combines quickness, strength, balance, motor and a handy spin move to provide consistent pressure off the edge. Harris would prosper as the bookend pass rusher opposite Terrell Suggs.
26. Seahawks: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
27. Chiefs: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
28. Cowboys: John Ross, WR, Washington
29. Packers: Tre’Davious White, CB, Louisiana State
30. Steelers: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
31. Falcons: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
32. Saints: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
Round 2
33. Browns: Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut
34. 49ers: Evan Engram, WR, Mississippi
35. Jaguars: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
36. Bears: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
37. Rams: Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
38. Chargers: T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
39. Jets: David Njoku, TE, Miami
40. Panthers: Malik McDowell, DE, Michigan State
41. Bengals: Taylor Moton, OL, Western Michigan
42. Saints: Kevin King, CB, Washington
43. Eagles: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
44. Bills: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
45. Cardinals: Dion Dawkins, OL, Temple
46. Colts: Curtis Samuel, RB, Ohio State
47. Ravens: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
Wilson ‘plays like a Raven’ with aggressiveness and physicality. His length, strength, plus instincts and ball skills would allow him to develop into a shutdown corner after refining his technique behind Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr.
48. Vikings: Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn
49. Redskins: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
50. Buccaneers: Marcus Williams, S, Utah
51. Broncos: Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan
52. Browns: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
53. Lions: Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston
54. Dolphins: Dorian Johnson, OG, Pittsburgh
55. Giants: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
56. Raiders: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama
57. Ravens: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Southern California
Another strong, physical player for John Harbaugh to employ. JuJu uses his huge hands, big frame and knack for getting open against zone coverage to move the chains.
58. Seahawks: Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
59. Chiefs: Caleb Brantley. DT, Florida
60. Cowboys: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
61. Packers: Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
62. Steelers: Derek Rivers, OLB, Youngstown State
63. Falcons: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
64. Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy
Round 3
65. Browns: Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M
66. Davis Webb, QB, California
67. Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida
68. Jaguars: Marcus Maye, S, Florida
69. Rams: Josh Jones, S, NC State
70. Jets: Ethan Pocic, C, Louisiana State
71. Chargers: Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington
72. Patriots: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida
73. Bengals: Tarrell Basham, Ohio
74. Ravens: Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
Big Rod is a dominant run blocker with some balance issues in pass protection. His massive wingspan and above average lateral agility would enable him to fill the void at right tackle for the Ravens.
75. Bills: Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee
76. Saints: Julie’n Davenport, OT, Bucknell
77. Cardinals: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
78. TRADE: Ravens send the #78 pick to Oakland for #88 and #129
Raiders: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
Oakland has a very well balanced roster, inside linebacker is perhaps their biggest weakness. They pull the trigger for the highly productive McMillan here as their options the position dwindle.
79. Vikings: Zach Banner, OL, Southern California
80. Colts: Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson
81. Redskins: Desmond King, DB, Iowa
82. Broncos: Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
83. Titans: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State
84. Buccaneers: Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
85. Lions: Budda Baker, S, Washington
86. Vikings: Anthony Walker, LB, Northwestern
87. Giants: Larry Ogunjobi, DT, NC Charlotte
88. Ravens: Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State
Intelligent former wrestler can anchor effectively against nose tackles. He is a safe pick who would give the Ravens long term stability in the middle of their line.
89. Texans: Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama
90. Seahawks: Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia
91: Chiefs: Cooper Kupp, Wr, Eastern Washington
92. Cowboys: Deashon Hall, DE, Texas A&M
93. Packers: Duke Riley, LB, Louisiana State
94. Steelers: Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh
95. Falcons: Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson
96. Patriots: Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
97. Dolphins: Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
98. Panthers: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado
99. Eagles: ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama
100. Titans: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
101. Broncos: Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama
102: Seahawks: Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan
103. Saints: Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
104. Chiefs: Dawaune Smoot, OLB, Illinois
105. Steelers: Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee
106. Seahawks: David Sharpe, OL. Florida
107. Jets: D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
Round 4
108. Browns: Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech
109. 49ers: Howard Wilson, CB, Houston
110. Jaguars: Will Holden, OT, Vanderbilt
111. Bears: Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
112. Rams: Adam Bisnowaty, OT, Pittsburgh
113. Chargers: Chad Hansen, WR, California
114. Redskins: Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa
115. Panthers: Isaac Asiata, OG, Utah
116. Bengals: Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma
117. Bears: Nazair Jones, DT, North Carolina
118. Eagles: Shaquill Griffin, CB, Central Florida
119. Cardinals: George Kittle, TE, Iowa
120. Vikings: John Johnson, S, Boston College
121. Colts: Blair Brown, LB, Ohio
122. Ravens: Malachi Dupre, WR, Louisiana State
Dupre is a tall, smooth receiver with excellent hands and run after the catch ability. He has the potential to grow into a bonafide #1 wideout in Baltimore.
123. Redskins: Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami
124. Titans: Kendell Beckwith, LB, Louisiana State
125. Buccaneers: Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State
126. Broncos: Danny Isidora, OG, Miami
127. Lions: Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M
128. Vikings: Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida
129. Ravens: Deatrich Wise, DE, Arkansas
Long, powerful player is best suited for a two-gap scheme. Wise would add pass rush upside to the Ravens rotation at 5-technique.
130. Texans: Nico Siragusa, OG, San Diego State
131. Patriots: Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma
132. Chiefs: Corn Elder, CB, Miami
133. Cowboys: Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas
134. Packers: Brendan Langley, CB, Lamar
135. Steelers: Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky
136. Falcons: Jalen Myrick, CB, Minnesota
137. Colts: Davon Godchaux, DT, Louisiana State
138. Bengals: Jermaine Eluemunor, OL, Texas A&M
139. Eagles: Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State
140. Giants: Tedric Thompson, S, Colorado
141. Rams: Delano Hill, S, Michigan
142. Texans: Ryan Glasgow, DT, Michigan
143. 49ers: K.D. Cannon, WR, Baylor
144. Colts: Collin Buchanan, OG, Miami Ohio
