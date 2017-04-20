Full 4 round 2017 NFL Mock Draft

The 2017 NFL draft will finally begin a week from today. This year has the makings of a truly unpredictable draft. It is a draft class brimming with similar talent at most positions.

In this final version of this mock draft, the Baltimore Ravens have engineered a pair of valuable trades. Now with seven selections within the top-130, the Ravens position themselves for the postseason success.

Round 1

1. Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

3. Bears: Jamal Adams, S, Louisiana State

4. Jaguars: Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama

5. Titans: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

6. Jets: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

7. Chargers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

8. Panthers: Leonard Fournette, RB, Louisiana State

9. Bengals: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

10. Bills: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

11. Saints: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

12. Browns: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

13. Cardinals: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

14. Eagles: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

15. Colts: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

16. TRADE: Ravens send the #16 pick to Houston for #25 and #57

Texans: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

The Texans desperately need a quarterback if they hope to advance in the playoffs. Watson is basically the polar opposite of Brock Osweiler as a mobile, experienced big-game quarterback. The Ravens would have to give up their fourth rounder to make this trade fair value, but in this scenario Houston agrees to Ozzie Newsome’s terms in order to land a playmaker who will pair well with their top defense and offensive weaponry.

17. Redskins: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

18. Titans: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

19. Buccaneers: Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA

20. Broncos: Ryan Ramcyzk, OT, Wiconsin

21. Lions: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

22. Dolphins: Adoree’ Jackson, CB, Southern California

23. Giants: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

24. Raiders: Dalvin Cook, RB, Raiders

25. Ravens: Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri

Pass rush is arguably the Ravens greatest need and Harris is a natural. ‘Black Ice’ is explosive out of his stance and shoots upfield quickly. He combines quickness, strength, balance, motor and a handy spin move to provide consistent pressure off the edge. Harris would prosper as the bookend pass rusher opposite Terrell Suggs.

26. Seahawks: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State

27. Chiefs: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

28. Cowboys: John Ross, WR, Washington

29. Packers: Tre’Davious White, CB, Louisiana State

30. Steelers: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

31. Falcons: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky

32. Saints: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

Round 2

33. Browns: Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut

34. 49ers: Evan Engram, WR, Mississippi

35. Jaguars: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma

36. Bears: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

37. Rams: Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

38. Chargers: T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin

39. Jets: David Njoku, TE, Miami

40. Panthers: Malik McDowell, DE, Michigan State

41. Bengals: Taylor Moton, OL, Western Michigan

42. Saints: Kevin King, CB, Washington

43. Eagles: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

44. Bills: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA

45. Cardinals: Dion Dawkins, OL, Temple

46. Colts: Curtis Samuel, RB, Ohio State

47. Ravens: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

Wilson ‘plays like a Raven’ with aggressiveness and physicality. His length, strength, plus instincts and ball skills would allow him to develop into a shutdown corner after refining his technique behind Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr.

48. Vikings: Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn

49. Redskins: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

50. Buccaneers: Marcus Williams, S, Utah

51. Broncos: Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan

52. Browns: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

53. Lions: Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston

54. Dolphins: Dorian Johnson, OG, Pittsburgh

55. Giants: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

56. Raiders: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama

57. Ravens: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Southern California

Another strong, physical player for John Harbaugh to employ. JuJu uses his huge hands, big frame and knack for getting open against zone coverage to move the chains.

58. Seahawks: Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

59. Chiefs: Caleb Brantley. DT, Florida

60. Cowboys: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

61. Packers: Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana

62. Steelers: Derek Rivers, OLB, Youngstown State

63. Falcons: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

64. Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy

Round 3

65. Browns: Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M

66. Davis Webb, QB, California

67. Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida

68. Jaguars: Marcus Maye, S, Florida

69. Rams: Josh Jones, S, NC State

70. Jets: Ethan Pocic, C, Louisiana State

71. Chargers: Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington

72. Patriots: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida

73. Bengals: Tarrell Basham, Ohio

74. Ravens: Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State

Big Rod is a dominant run blocker with some balance issues in pass protection. His massive wingspan and above average lateral agility would enable him to fill the void at right tackle for the Ravens.

75. Bills: Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee

76. Saints: Julie’n Davenport, OT, Bucknell

77. Cardinals: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

78. TRADE: Ravens send the #78 pick to Oakland for #88 and #129

Raiders: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State

Oakland has a very well balanced roster, inside linebacker is perhaps their biggest weakness. They pull the trigger for the highly productive McMillan here as their options the position dwindle.

79. Vikings: Zach Banner, OL, Southern California

80. Colts: Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson

81. Redskins: Desmond King, DB, Iowa

82. Broncos: Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama

83. Titans: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State

84. Buccaneers: Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech

85. Lions: Budda Baker, S, Washington

86. Vikings: Anthony Walker, LB, Northwestern

87. Giants: Larry Ogunjobi, DT, NC Charlotte

88. Ravens: Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State

Intelligent former wrestler can anchor effectively against nose tackles. He is a safe pick who would give the Ravens long term stability in the middle of their line.

89. Texans: Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama

90. Seahawks: Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia

91: Chiefs: Cooper Kupp, Wr, Eastern Washington

92. Cowboys: Deashon Hall, DE, Texas A&M

93. Packers: Duke Riley, LB, Louisiana State

94. Steelers: Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh

95. Falcons: Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson

96. Patriots: Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

97. Dolphins: Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova

98. Panthers: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado

99. Eagles: ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama

100. Titans: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

101. Broncos: Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama

102: Seahawks: Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan

103. Saints: Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

104. Chiefs: Dawaune Smoot, OLB, Illinois

105. Steelers: Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee

106. Seahawks: David Sharpe, OL. Florida

107. Jets: D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

Round 4

108. Browns: Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech

109. 49ers: Howard Wilson, CB, Houston

110. Jaguars: Will Holden, OT, Vanderbilt

111. Bears: Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland

112. Rams: Adam Bisnowaty, OT, Pittsburgh

113. Chargers: Chad Hansen, WR, California

114. Redskins: Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa

115. Panthers: Isaac Asiata, OG, Utah

116. Bengals: Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma

117. Bears: Nazair Jones, DT, North Carolina

118. Eagles: Shaquill Griffin, CB, Central Florida

119. Cardinals: George Kittle, TE, Iowa

120. Vikings: John Johnson, S, Boston College

121. Colts: Blair Brown, LB, Ohio

122. Ravens: Malachi Dupre, WR, Louisiana State

Dupre is a tall, smooth receiver with excellent hands and run after the catch ability. He has the potential to grow into a bonafide #1 wideout in Baltimore.

123. Redskins: Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami

124. Titans: Kendell Beckwith, LB, Louisiana State

125. Buccaneers: Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State

126. Broncos: Danny Isidora, OG, Miami

127. Lions: Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M

128. Vikings: Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida

129. Ravens: Deatrich Wise, DE, Arkansas

Long, powerful player is best suited for a two-gap scheme. Wise would add pass rush upside to the Ravens rotation at 5-technique.

130. Texans: Nico Siragusa, OG, San Diego State

131. Patriots: Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma

132. Chiefs: Corn Elder, CB, Miami

133. Cowboys: Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas

134. Packers: Brendan Langley, CB, Lamar

135. Steelers: Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky

136. Falcons: Jalen Myrick, CB, Minnesota

137. Colts: Davon Godchaux, DT, Louisiana State

138. Bengals: Jermaine Eluemunor, OL, Texas A&M

139. Eagles: Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State

140. Giants: Tedric Thompson, S, Colorado

141. Rams: Delano Hill, S, Michigan

142. Texans: Ryan Glasgow, DT, Michigan

143. 49ers: K.D. Cannon, WR, Baylor

144. Colts: Collin Buchanan, OG, Miami Ohio